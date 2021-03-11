Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.43 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

