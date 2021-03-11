Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

In other news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

