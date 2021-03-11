Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $463,189.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,229.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

