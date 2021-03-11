Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $178.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

