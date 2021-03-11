Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SECYF. TD Securities raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.41.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.