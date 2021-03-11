Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

