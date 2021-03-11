MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $300.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.86.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.79. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

