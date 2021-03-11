The Simply Good Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 857% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

