CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bloom Burton downgraded CRH Medical to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CRH Medical from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

CRHM stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

In related news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

