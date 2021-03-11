Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $118,560.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

