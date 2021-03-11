(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.59 ($11.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

