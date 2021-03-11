$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

