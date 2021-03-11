Raymond James Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.