Raymond James Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

PRN opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.33. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.74 million and a P/E ratio of -23.02.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

