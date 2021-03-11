Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

MWK opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $48.99.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

