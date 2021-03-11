Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $673.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $375,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $3,186,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

