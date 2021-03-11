Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Elias Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Joseph Elias Khoury sold 10,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $443,400.00.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,273,000 after buying an additional 103,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,328,000 after buying an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

