Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller Sells 3,410 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duane Franklin Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Duane Franklin Miller sold 414 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $9,948.42.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $461.54 million, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.