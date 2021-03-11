Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 76,096 shares valued at $3,080,254. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

