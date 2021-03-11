Charles Todd Latiff Sells 1,800 Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OFED stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.