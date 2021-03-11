Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $28,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,887.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RDI opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

