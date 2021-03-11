Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

