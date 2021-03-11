Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
