Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

