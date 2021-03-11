Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. PG&E has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

