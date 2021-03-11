Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 11th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

