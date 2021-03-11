Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Yext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Yext stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,999,053. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

