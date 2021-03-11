Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at CIBC

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

