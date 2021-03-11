Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

