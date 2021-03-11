Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

