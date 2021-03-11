Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.59.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

