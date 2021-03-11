Aegis Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.