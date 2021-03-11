Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.58.

LPRO opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

