Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.