Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

