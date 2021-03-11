United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

