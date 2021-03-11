Prudent Man Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

