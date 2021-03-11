Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Decreased by Analyst

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

SNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $975.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

