Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KTYB stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kentucky Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.