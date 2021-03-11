Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KTYB stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kentucky Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $39.10.
