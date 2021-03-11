iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Short Interest Up 395.9% in February

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 395.9% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of JKI opened at $184.62 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $185.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 142,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.