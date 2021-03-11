Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,377,700 shares, a growth of 373.8% from the February 11th total of 501,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HUTMF opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

