Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 76,633 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,633 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

