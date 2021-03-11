Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Up 8.5%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.76. 501,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 682,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

