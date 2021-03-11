Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.66 and last traded at $60.51. Approximately 343,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 385,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -318.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

