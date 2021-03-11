Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Up 8.5%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.76. 501,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 682,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $475.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

