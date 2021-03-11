2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 8.4%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2,527,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,630,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $949,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth $31,439,000.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

