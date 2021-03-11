Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Up 8.2%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.68 and last traded at $21.57. 246,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 365,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $868.04 million, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Brightcove by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brightcove by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

