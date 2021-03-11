Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NSA opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

