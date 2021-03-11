Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

