Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

