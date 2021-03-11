nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $31.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NVT opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

