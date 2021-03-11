Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $312.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.07.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

